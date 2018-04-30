Iowa governor says she didn't know of ex-ally's behavior

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she never knew of or witnessed inappropriate behavior during her two-decade friendship with a former state agency director whom she abruptly fired after learning of sexual harassment allegations.

The Republican governor said "absolutely not," when asked Monday if she knew of any alleged inappropriate conduct over the years by Dave Jamison, the ex-director of the Iowa Finance Authority. Reynolds fired Jamison on March 24, shortly after learning of allegations against him by two people.

Reynolds made the remarks days after ordering an independent investigation into the workplace culture at the agency, where a female employee alleges Jamison made crude sexual comments to female subordinates over the years. Jamison hasn't spoken publicly about the allegations.

Jamison has been a political ally of Reynolds, dating back to when the two worked together as county treasurers. Reynolds says Jamison has been a family friend.