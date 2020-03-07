Iowa governor takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s governor has ordered a partial activation of the state emergency operations center in Johnson to prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus cases in the state, where no cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Saturday in a written statement. The partial activation of the center began Wednesday, Reynolds said.

The center provides for coordination and information sharing among state agencies and other partners, according to the statement. Beginning Monday, twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place, the governor’s office said.

The virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally, although most people who have contracted the virus since December have now recovered.

___

