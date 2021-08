CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for cyberstalking a Minnesota woman with conduct the judge likened to a form of mental torture.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Michael Shawn McGuire, 58, of Cresco, Iowa, during a sentencing hearing Friday to pay a $15,000 fine and $17,500 in restitution to the woman. The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Monday that McGuire pleaded guilty in December to four counts of cyberstalking.