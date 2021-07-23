Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn't mean to startle'

CHICAGO (AP) — An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told officers he “didn’t mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city, police video shows.
Keegan Casteel's arrest for having a rifle with a laser sight and a handgun in his hotel room during the July Fourth holiday weekend prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown to suggest he may have intended to fire on Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window.