MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead, authorities said.

The body of Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field, the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. The release said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.