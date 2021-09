CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Faculty at Iowa public universities are demanding the right to require masks in their classrooms regardless of state law or policies against them.

Biology professor Steve O'Kane Jr. has pushed a resolution among colleagues at the University of Northern Iowa saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms. O'Kane told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that he's already imposed a mask mandates for his students and lowers their lab grades if they refuse to comply.