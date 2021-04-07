Iran sets new record for virus infections amid holiday surge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran shattered its daily record for new infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as cases soared to 20,954, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East.
Iran's severe surge triggered new movement restrictions in major cities Wednesday following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which drove millions to travel to the Caspian coast and other popular vacation spots, pack markets to shop for new clothes and toys and congregate in homes for parties in defiance of government health guidelines.