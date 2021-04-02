Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said Friday they were ready to welcome the return of the United States to the deal.
The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants “recognized the prospect of a full return of the US to the JCPOA, and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort,” referring to the acronym for the accord — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.