Irish dancers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

A row of colorful costumes at the performance of the Lenihan Irish Dancers at Pequot Library on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — “They work so hard, but they love it,” said parent Leslie Ford, of Fairfield, whose daughter performed with the Lenihan Irish Dance academy on Saturday morning at Pequot Library.

Good that they would love it, as according to owner Meghan Lenihan, they will have done 35 separate shows over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

There was a big crowd on hand to see the two dozen dancers, who performed a range of traditional dances, and also taught some beginner steps for new potential dancers.

“They bring everybody out for a good time on a spring day,” said children’s librarian Jane Manners. “You’re just invigorated by the youth and the connection to the culture, and it’s just a wonderful way to spend the morning before St. Patrick’s Day.”

“It takes a lot of hard work and practice,” said dancer Betsy Ford, 14, of Fairfield, “but it’s worth it in the end. You have a lot of fun dancing.”