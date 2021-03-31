Israel president: 'Unconventional' unions needed after vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli election officials Wednesday handed over the results of last week's vote to President Reuven Rivlin, nudging forward the country' elusive efforts to break political deadlock, form a government and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecutive round of balloting.
Rivlin is now tasked with choosing the prime minister-designate he thinks has the best chance of assembling a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Among the contenders is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud and Israel's longest-serving premier who is shadowed by his ongoing corruption trial. Those judicial proceedings are slated to recommence next week, as Rivlin meets with Netanyahu and other party leaders.