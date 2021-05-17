Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes FARES AKRAM and JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 3:20 a.m.
1 of23 An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Heidi Levine/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Palestinian rescue a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A relative mourns over the body of a Palestinian man who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Sanad Latifa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Mourners carry the the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes that hit their homes, during their funeral in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Kareem Hana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Israelis take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Heidi Levine/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Heidi Levine/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Israeli soldiers gather at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 People take pictures of a damaged synagogue after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Israeli soldiers gather at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Israeli security forces inspect a damaged synagogue after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A relative reacts while carrying the body of a Palestinian child who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A injured Palestinian man mourns over the body of his young son, who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Sanad Latifa/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Mourners pray over the bodies of 17 Palestinians who were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Sanad Latifa/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A firefighter and others inspect the rubble of a residential building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A firefighter inspects the rubble of a destroyed residential building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders.
Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago, and even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that left 42 dead and flattened three buildings.
Written By
FARES AKRAM and JOSEPH KRAUSS