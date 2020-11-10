Israel says Hezbollah drone downed in Israeli airspace

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group that entered Israeli airspace.

In a brief statement, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident and there was no danger to Israeli communities or forces.

It said the army remained on “elevated readiness and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty," raising the possibility of an Israeli reprisal.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006. A U.N.-brokered cease-fire has largely kept things quiet since then, but the sides have had several small clashes, most recently last summer.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government.