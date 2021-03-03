It's back to school for Jill Biden and new education chief DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 3:08 p.m.
MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jill Biden, the teacher in the White House, along with new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona went back to school Wednesday in a public push to show districts that have yet to transition back to in-person learning that it can be done safely during the pandemic.
“Teachers want to be back," the first lady said after she and Cardona spent about an hour visiting classrooms and other areas at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut. “We want to be back. I’m a teacher. I am teaching virtually.”
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE