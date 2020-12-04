‘It’s going to be a nightmare’: Neighbors warn against proposed Fairfield development ahead of vote

Scenes along Old Post Rd., in Fairfield on Dec. 2, . Scenes along Old Post Rd., in Fairfield on Dec. 2, . Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close ‘It’s going to be a nightmare’: Neighbors warn against proposed Fairfield development ahead of vote 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Every time Ann Katis’s son leaves their Old Post Road home, she issues an important reminder with the dangerous traffic in the area.

“Our rule when he goes out of the house is ‘Don’t get hit by a car,”’ Katis said. “If you ask any of our neighbors, we’ve all had too many close encounters to count.”

Neighbors’ concerns were affirmed last week when a driver struck Donna Schmidt, a 65-year-old woman who manages Operation Hope’s volunteer program, as she was walking in the crosswalk. On Tuesday night, police confirmed Schmidt remains in intensive care. A GoFundMe page aiming to help her pay for medical expenses has raised more than $20,000 from 261 donors as of Wednesday night.

Now, with the looming possibility of a 40-unit apartment building for nearby Beach Road, Katis and other neighbors are concerned that traffic is going to get much worse. Police say the accident data for the area show that, while busy, it’s not a dangerous spot.

Glenn Tatangelo, the developer, declined to comment.

In prior meetings of the Plan and Zoning Commission, which is voting on the application on Dec. 8, a representative for the developer said the project would have an insignificant impact on traffic.

“The neighborhood, in general, from the beach all the way up to the Post Road, are apoplectic,” said Walt Shaw, the treasurer of the Old Post Road Area Association who lives nearby. “I don’t want to blame it on the housing development, this is a safety issue.”

Shaw said cars already speed in the neighborhood, making it dangerous for pedestrians and residents coming out of their driveways.

Wednesday evening, police reported there was another accident in the area — this time at the intersection of Post and Beach roads involving two cars. Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said there were no injuries.

The proposal

The proposal would see a 40-unit development on 131 Beach Road — a 0.65 acre lot that currently hosts a Masonic temple.

The application for the five-story building was filed under the state’s affordable housing statute 8-30g. This state regulation allows developers of affordable housing to bypass municipal laws and regulations in order to get such housing into communities that have fewer affordable units than the state recommends, which is about 10 percent.

But there is broad opposition to the apartment proposal and a petition created by the Old Post Road Area Association requesting the developer scale down the project had more than 1,600 signatures as of Wednesday night. There have also been opposition letters submitted to Hearst Connecticut Media publications.

In addition to the scale and characteristics of the building, many neighbors fear the increase in traffic the building could generate — an estimated 218 car trips on an average weekday, according to a traffic study conducted by the developer.

The neighborhood association and a private home owner from the Old Post Road have each hired a lawyer to represent them in their opposition to the development.

In order to deny the application, the commission would need to find the development poses a significant health or safety risk to the area.

Shaw said the risk is already there, with the traffic already heavily congested.

“Almost every single morning, my wife and I can’t even exit our driveway, I speak for everyone on the Old Post Road,” he said. “This is the area that will be most affected — between South Benson and Beach Road.”

Neighbors experience with traffic

Shaw said the Beach Road and Old Post Road intersection is a nightmare, adding the accident involving Schmidt was a tragedy. A few years ago, he said, another resident’s nanny was struck while crossing the intersection and was in a coma for a week.

Shaw said area residents have been in accidents with speeding drivers, had their parked vehicles totaled and even been hit themselves. He said his neighbor was hit by a car while on her bike.

“The guy was in a rush to work,” Shaw said. “He didn’t wait around for the police. He said, ‘I’m late for work.’ He took off. She had no recourse, but thankfully she wasn’t injured.”

Shaw said people living there love the neighborhood, but there is too much traffic. A traffic study from eight or so years ago showed 4,950 cars traveled between South Benson and Beach roads over a 24-hour period, most of which exceeded the 25 mph speed limit.

He said these statistics weren’t in the current application though because they were old. Shaw said a new study would show the current daily number to be higher but the association can’t complete one due to the pandemic.

Katis said her family has complained about the traffic ever since moving there in 2015 and her son was not allowed to walk to school alone the first few years.

“It’s just too dangerous to cross Old Post Road on any of the crosswalks,” Katis said.

She said they’ve almost been hit while backing out of the driveway and had cars come close enough to touch while walking.

“You don’t call the police because it just happens all the time,” she said. “We used to call the police a lot, and sometimes we do if it’s really outrageous, but it’s kind of become, ‘That’s how it is,’ across the street around here. It doesn’t feel safe for us on Old Post Road.”

The accident history

There have been about 100 accidents in the area in the past five years, according to Fairfield police data.

The most happened at the intersection of the Post, Beach and Round Hill roads where there were 62 accidents, seven of them with injuries. There were 29 accidents without injuries and five with injuries at the intersection of Beach and Old Post Road. The department reported 22 accidents, none of them with injuries, on the stretch of Beach Road between the Post and Old Post roads.

Police Lt. Keith Broderick said that number is not shocking, especially considering thousands of cars travel that area each day. He called it a “heavily patrolled area,” noting there are usually two or three police cars patrolling there.

Sgt. Mike Paris said if there was an issue, the department would redesign the road or add or change signage. He said the number of cars generally prevents people from speeding.

“There’s not a lot of room for speed or mistakes to happen because it’s so slow,” he said. “Although the intersection is busy, the number of accidents that occur are not necessarily a factor to say ‘This area is dangerous.”’

While Shaw agrees that the number of cars in the area generally prevents drivers from speeding, he said the traffic headed toward the Post Road will force residents of the proposed complex to go to the Old Post Road.

“If you just look at it logically, and you look at the numbers... It’s going to be a disaster. It’s going to be a nightmare,” he said. “Just adding 80 to 100 cars to that section of Fairfield is just going to turn into a nightmare. If I’m a betting man, I would say, ‘How long will it take for a tragedy to happen at that location?’ I don’t think it’ll be that long, and that’s our concern.”

Joshua.LaBella@hearstmediact.com