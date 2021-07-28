'It's just God awful': Conservancy opposes bigger Fairfield affordable housing project

FAIRFIELD — Members of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy are urging town officials to reject a project that will build 120 units at 5545 Park Avenue.

“The state has invested $350 million over the last 25 years in enhancing and beautifying the parkway,” Wes Haynes, the conservancy’s executive director, said at a Town Plan and Zoning Commission public hearing. “There is nothing beautiful about this project. This project will be an intrusion into the very essential architectural character of the Merritt Parkway.”

The Merritt Parkway Conservancy seeks to ensure a balance between the functionality of the parkway as a major thoroughfare and the preservation of the original design of the parkway’s distinctive bridges and landscape.

“There is nothing that you can say positively about this contributing to the experience of the Merritt Parkway,” Haynes added. “This is the largest historic resource in your town and I urge you to protect it by denying this application or knocking it back significantly in height, it’s just God awful.”

Primrose Development LLC originally proposed to build an 80-unit apartment complex at 5545 Park Ave, which the zoning commission denied. However, the new 120-unit proposal was applied under the state law Section 8-30g, which states that the only way the commission could deny the plan is to prove it poses a threat to public health, welfare and safety that outweighs Fairfield’s need for affordable housing,

The current application proposes to demolish the existing single-family dwelling and accessory garage to construct a single multi-family residential building. The six-story building will contain 60 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units with 36 units marked as affordable housing, according to the developer’s application proposal.

Haynes says that to approve this project is to go into the face of Fairfield’s own Plan of Conservation and Development, which encourages the Town of Fairfield to respect preservation.

However, if a denial is not warranted, Haynes is proposing three modifications the commission should make to the project, including reducing the height, changing the color to blend in with the greenery and a very rigorous planting plan.

Attorney Ray Rizio, who represents the developer, said people won’t see the project from the parkway whether it is four stories, six stories or eight stories tall because of the mature trees and people’s driving speeds.

“If you look at the angle from where the cars are down on the Merritt up, there is no way someone sitting in their car is going to see that building,” Rizio said as he showed pictures of the specific section of the parkway. “The angle doesn’t permit you to do it. The trees run right up to the parkway.”

Engineer Steve Trinkaus was also called upon by an attorney representing the opposition to discuss a potential problem with stormwater drainage and run-off. Trinkaus believes the system depicted in the application won’t function as it is designed, which could result in discharged pollutants onsite, causing a public, health and safety issue.

“If water quality is not being addressed, there will be increased pollutant loads discharged from this wet pond to the downgrading wetland which based on a field inspection goes further west,” said Trinkaus.

He added there could also be increased risk of flooding in storms due to the amount of paving.

Rizio said the plans have been reviewed and modified by the town’s engineer and will continue to go through a series of checks.

“The plans have been very carefully reviewed and modified by your engineering department with multiple code enforcement hearings and by your wetlands department, but this will also go through a third check at the state of Connecticut,” Rizio said. “So Mr. Trinkaus’ concerns that we would pump water into the state of Connecticut wetlands will certainly be thoroughly reviewed by state engineers to make sure their interest are protected.”

The public hearing closed on Tuesday and the commission is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.