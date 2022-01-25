Italian party chiefs struggle to nail deal on next president FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 10:30 a.m.
1 of14 A view of the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, during a voting session for the election of Italy's 13th president. A first round of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots on Monday, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A view of the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, during a voting session for the election of Italy's 13th president. A first round of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots on Monday, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Italian senator Liliana Segre votes in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 for the election of Italy's 13th president. A first round of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots on Monday, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Senator Daniela Santanchè casts her ballot in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, during a voting session for the election of Italy's 13th president. A first round of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots on Monday, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Lower Chamber President Roberto Fico, center, and Senate President Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, left, preside over a voting session in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, for the election of Italy's 13th president. A first round of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots on Monday, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Italian senator and Northern League founder Umberto Bossi arrives in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 for the election of Italy's 13th president. A first round of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots on Monday, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Votes are counted at the end of a voting session in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Political parties held internal meetings over the weekend, but were keeping the names of possible candidates close to their vests. (Yara Nardi, Pool photo via AP) Yara Nardi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 President of the lower Chamber, Roberto Fico, center, counts the votes at the end of a voting session in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Political parties held internal meetings over the weekend, but were keeping the names of possible candidates close to their vests. (Yara Nardi, Pool photo via AP) Yara Nardi/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Votes are counted at the end of a voting session in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Political parties held internal meetings over the weekend, but were keeping the names of possible candidates close to their vests. (Yara Nardi, Pool photo via AP) Yara Nardi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ROME (AP) — Leaders across Italy’s political spectrum, under pressure to nail down an agreement on who should be the country’s next president, huddled again Tuesday without immediate success, so the second day of voting by lawmakers in Parliament appeared as doomed as the first.
Through Wednesday, a two-thirds majority is needed to elect a new head of state, a figure tasked with representing national unity. Starting with the fourth round of voting on Thursday, only a simple majority of 505 votes is necessary.
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO