Ivey approves parole board reforms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has approved legislation aimed at reforming the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The bill signed Thursday allows the governor to appoint the director of the board. It also sets new guidelines on when some inmates can receive parole.

Under the new law, inmates convicted of certain violent crimes cannot be considered for parole before they have served 85% of their sentence, or 15 years, whichever is less.

Republican Rep. Connie Rowe, a sponsor of the bill, says she hopes the law eliminates the wrongful release and improper supervision of violent offenders from Alabama's prison system.

The legislation also requires at least one member of the board be a current or former law enforcement officer.

The law is set to go into effect in September.