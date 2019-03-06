Jaap Stam appointed Feyenoord coach starting in June

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, Reading's manager Jaap Stam, gestures to his team from the sidelines during the English FA Cup Third Round match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. It is announced Wednesday March 6, 2019, that Stam has been appointed head coach of Dutch soccer team Feyenoord starting next season. less FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, Reading's manager Jaap Stam, gestures to his team from the sidelines during the English FA Cup Third Round match against Manchester United at Old Trafford ... more Photo: Rui Vieira, AP Photo: Rui Vieira, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jaap Stam appointed Feyenoord coach starting in June 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam will take over as coach of Dutch club Feyenoord in June.

The Rotterdam club says Stam will succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who told Feyenoord in January that this will be his last season in charge.

Stam is currently coaching Dutch team PEC Zwolle. Before returning to the Netherlands, he narrowly missed out on leading English team Reading into the Premier League - losing on penalties to Huddersfield in the 2017 League Championship playoff final.

Stam says that after talks with Feyenoord he "quickly realized I want to grab this chance."

Under Van Bronckhorst, Feyenoord won the Dutch title in 2017, its first league championship in 18 years.

___

