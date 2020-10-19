Janesville winter beer bash out $20,000 from ticket vendor

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of a Wisconsin winter beer festival known as FlannelFest have filed complaints in two states against an online ticket vendor for failing to turn over money from ticket sales.

The chamber of commerce group in Janesville said third-party vendor Brown Paper Tickets owes $20,000 for online tickets sales to the festival held earlier this year.

John Fugate, board president of Downtown Janesville Inc., said complaints have been filed with the Wisconsin attorney general and the attorney general in Washington state, where Brown Paper Tickets operates.

Fugate said prospects for the 2021 FlannelFest are already unclear with the coronavirus pandemic and the outstanding payments from Brown Paper Tickets adds to the uncertainty, the Janesville Gazette reported.

A company phone directory for Brown Paper Tickets was inactive Monday because the pandemic has left its offices without some staff, the company said in a recorded greeting. The Gazette did not receive an immediate response to an email sent to customer support staff.

FlannelFest drew a sold-out crowd in February of about 1,000 people, a “vast majority” of whom went through Brown Paper Tickets, Fugate said.