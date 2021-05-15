Japan, US, France hold military drill eyeing China presence RICHARD COLOMBO and MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 8:44 a.m.
KIRISHIMA TRAINING AREA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of Japanese, American and French troops landed amid pouring rain from a CH-47 transport helicopter onto a grassy field at a training area in southern Japan, part of Saturday's joint scenario of defending a remote island from an enemy invasion.
The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” and which began Tuesday — come as they seek step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
RICHARD COLOMBO and MARI YAMAGUCHI