Japan emperor shows concern to those suffering in pandemic MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 11:36 p.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Emperor Naruhito expressed concern about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on people's health and livelihoods, noting that he has used online meetings to connect with people he could not console in person.
Naruhito had expressed hope to reach out to people and stay close to them as emperor, following the example of his father, Akihito, who abdicated in 2019 due to age. But Naruhito has largely retreated behind the palace moat due to the pandemic and made only limited public appearances, including the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II in August.