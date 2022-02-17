Japan eases border controls amid criticism as exclusionist

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will ease its tough COVID-19 border controls by increasing the number of people allowed to enter each day and reduce quarantine requirements following criticism that its current policy is unscientific and xenophobic.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday the daily entry cap will be raised to 5,000, including Japanese citizens, from the current 3,500 beginning March 1. The decision is good news for foreign scholars, exchange students and business travelers who have been unable to enter, but does not cover tourists.