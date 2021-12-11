Jefferson County judge removed from bench for behavior

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases was removed from office Friday after being accused of inappropriate behavior that included making derogatory comments about other judges and using fake social media accounts to communicate with people in a case.

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary issued the order removing Nakita Blocton from her position as a circuit judge in Jefferson County. The court ruled Blocton had demonstrated a pattern of inappropriate behavior and comments as well as a pattern of deception and dishonesty.