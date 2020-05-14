https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Jets-to-conduct-flyover-over-southern-New-Mexico-15270808.php
Jets to conduct flyover over southern New Mexico on Friday
A formation of U.S. Air Force jets on Friday will conduct a flyover in southern New Mexico to show appreciation for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.
Holloman Air Force Base officials said four F-16s from the base outside Alamogordo will fly over hospitals and other sites in Roswell, Ruidoso, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo and Las Cruces between 5;25 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Similar flyovers have been conducted around the country as part of a campaign called “ Air Force Salutes."
Col. Joseph Campo of the 49th Wing headquartered at Holloman said Friday's flyover is a gesture to acknowledge the sacrifices that people are making while performing service for their communities.
