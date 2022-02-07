Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, continue waiting for assistance that would help them build better futures.
“Governing isn't a game. There are no teams to root for or against, just people. Americans from all walks of life who need help and hope,” the first lady told a meeting of advocates for community colleges in a message that also seemed directed at members of Congress.