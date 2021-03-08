Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 12:27 a.m.
WATERFORD, Pa. (AP) — Jill Biden sees a teachable moment in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first lady sat in a socially distanced circle in the library at Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Pennsylvania, listening and taking notes as parents expressed relief that the school had reopened and their kids were back in the classroom.
