Jimmie Rodgers Museum relocating in his Mississippi hometown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A museum honoring the Father of Country Music is moving to a new location in his Mississippi hometown.

The Meridian Star reports that the Jimmie Rodgers Museum closed in early May in its longtime location in a Meridian city park.

The museum will reopen in September at a new site downtown, where it will be combined with an existing railroad museum. The new operation will be called the Jimmie Rodgers Railroad and Music Museum.

Rodgers was born in Meridian in 1897 and his yodeling style influenced the development of country music. Because he worked on trains, he was also nicknamed the Singing Brakeman.

