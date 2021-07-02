Jobs seekers can nab $1,000 federal bonus in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal relief funds will be used to offer back-to-work bonuses of up to $1,000 for New Mexico residents who find a job in the coming weeks and stop receiving unemployment insurance benefits, state labor officials announced Friday.

The program from Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is aimed at encouraging a return to work before federal unemployment supplements expire on Sept. 4. The new support payments decline gradually to $400 by late July, providing a bigger payout the sooner a job is secured.