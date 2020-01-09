Johnsen resignation creates Arizona Court of Appeals vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge's resignation has created an opening on the Phoenix-based division of the state Court of Appeals.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for appointment to replace Judge Diane Johnsen.

The commission will recommend at least three nominees for appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the vacancy.

Johnsen was an attorney in private practice and a Maricopa County Superior Court judge pro tempore before being appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2006 by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano, a fellow Democrat.