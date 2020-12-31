Judge: 4,000 voters can't be blocked based on address data

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that local election officials in one Georgia county cannot stop more than 4,000 people from voting in the state's high-stakes Senate runoffs just because they filed paperwork to change their address.
U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner's ruling Wednesday came amid efforts by the Texas-based conservative group True The Vote to coordinate challenges to the registration of more than 364,000 voters statewide, based on change of address data obtained from the U.S. Postal Service.