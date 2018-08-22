Judge: Constitution Party candidates can appear on ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new North Carolina political party has won a federal court victory so that a handful of its candidates can appear on the November ballot despite a new state law.

A judge on Wednesday halted enforcement of the law finalized in June that would prevent three candidates chosen by the Constitution Party of North Carolina's convention from running because they had lost in another party's primary in May.

The party sued the state elections board, calling it unconstitutional. The judge granted an injunction, writing that retroactively removing the candidates was an "erratic execution" of election laws. The Constitution Party gained official recognition from the state just before the sore-loser law passed.

The state elections board and Republican legislative leaders didn't immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment on the decision.