Judge: Iowa jail must let murder suspect meet with lawyers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Security officials at an Iowa jail must allow a man charged with killing a state trooper to meet privately with his lawyers, a judge ordered Thursday.
Staff at the Black Hawk County jail in Waterloo had refused to allow Michael Lang — who is awaiting trial for murder in the shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith — to meet with his lawyers outside their presence. They argued that taking their eyes off Lang would pose a unique threat given his alleged hatred of law enforcement.