Judge OKs moving home invasion attacker to community setting

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois judge has approved moving a man accused in a violent 2014 home invasion attack from a mental health center to a community-based setting.

A Champaign County judge agreed Wednesday that 45-year-old Aaron Munds is ready for conditional release after hearing evidence that he's been completely compliant with his treatment at a state-run institution in Springfield.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the decision means Munds may be moved to a Springfield residential center, where he would continue receiving mental health treatment for up to five years.

Munds was acquitted in June 2014 of attempted murder and home invasion by reason of insanity.

He entered a rural Thomasboro home in March 2014 and attacked a now 72-year-old woman, trying to suffocate her. She managed to dial 911 and summon police.

