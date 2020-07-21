State Supreme Court to eye ban on indoor restaurant dining

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks about the uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and her decision to hold off on opening more of the economy during a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court announced Monday it will weigh a challenge to New Mexico's prohibition on indoor service at restaurants and breweries, as the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham defends its public health orders from a restive restaurant industry.

Lujan Grisham this month reinstated a prohibition on indoor dining service based on surging COVID-19 infections and concerns that gathering without face masks to eat can increase risks of transmitting the disease. Face masks are mandated by the state in all public settings, amid prohibitions on most public gatherings of more than four people.

The state Supreme Court stepped into the fray hours after a state district court judge in southern New Mexico suspended the indoor dining ban pending court hearings. Instead, the Supreme Court ordered direct briefings from restaurants and the governor's office.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said restaurants present distinct risks and urged people to abide by the ban on indoor service.

“Sustained indoor contact in an environment where face-coverings cannot be worn, such as at restaurants, is unsafe,” he said in an email. “A bad ruling by a judge doesn’t change that. New Mexico business operators should continue to abide by the state’s guidelines and restrictions; anything less is to risk the health and safety of employees, customers, their communities and indeed our entire state.”

Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, said the dire warnings are not borne out by the state's own rapid response investigations into coronavirus outbreaks — that indicate greater problems in other industries.

Wight says the association does not encourage its members to go against the state's current public health order, but that “we understand their desperation.”

Court filings by a group of restaurant owners and the association allege that indoor dining restrictions are unwarranted and discriminatory because gyms, hair salons and churches continue to operate indoors.

Several restaurants have continued to provide indoor service in open defiance of state health orders. Food service permits were suspended last week at seven restaurants in Farmington, Hobbs and Carlsbad that declined to halt dine-in service that regulators describe as a “substantial danger” to customers.

State health officials on Monday reported an additional 255 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 17,215 since the pandemic began. Another seven deaths also were reported, increasing that tally to 578.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Health orders from Lujan Grisham and the state Health Department are being challenged in court on at least two fronts as businesses fight for economic survival amidst the pandemic and business restrictions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

In court filings, restaurant representatives have said the industry accounts for eight COVID-19 investigations out of more than 440 in the state. Employment in the state's restaurant sector has plunged from about 82,000 to 50,000, the lawsuit said.

“The state has failed to offer any reason, let alone clear and convincing evidence, that re-imposing a quarantine on indoor dine-in facilities will, in any way, have a net positive impact on the spread of COVID-19,” the lawsuit added.

The state on Sunday began offering unemployment benefits to workers who wanted to walk out on three Pizza Inn locations in Hobbs and Carlsbad that defied the indoor dining prohibition.

Pizza Inn owner Michael Moore, who is not a direct party to the lawsuit by the restaurants, said Monday that his three restaurants in Hobbs and Carlsbad continued to offer indoor service a week after the suspension of food service permits by the state Environment Department.

Moore said his New Mexico restaurants employ 90 people who can’t survive financially on takeout service alone.

He said Pizza Inn has taken its own health precautions by removing tables to reduce crowding, implementing new cleaning procedures and ensuring that employees wear masks.

“I’m not forcing anybody to work if they want to step back for a while,” Moore said.