Judge clears path for $1B railroad bridge plan

FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Amtrak's Acela Express crosses the Norwalk River Railroad Bridge, also known as the Walk Bridge, in Norwalk, Conn. A federal judge on Monday, July 8, 2019, has cleared the way for state and federal transportation officials to move forward with a $1.1 billion project to replace the 122-year-old movable railroad bridge in Norwalk.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for state and federal transportation officials to move forward with a $1.1 billion replacement of a 122-year-old movable railroad bridge in Norwalk.

U.S. District Court Judge Stefan Underhill ruled Monday against opponents who had filed a lawsuit that argued there are cheaper alternatives for replacing the Walk Bridge.

The Norwalk Harbor Keeper and others say that unlike a century ago, few boats with tall masts currently pass in and out of the Norwalk River.

They had suggested replacing the bridge with a fixed bridge that would save taxpayers money and cause less disruption to the environment.

In his ruling, Underhill said the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. He also found the government made its decision properly after considering other options.