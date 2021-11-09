Judge could issue extraordinary NC school spending order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Approaching a potential constitutional confrontation, Democratic legislators and some lawyers say there's little choice left but for a North Carolina judge this week to take the extraordinary step of ordering $1.7 billion be spent on addressing inequities in public education.
Superior Court Judge David Lee scheduled a Wednesday hearing in which he could direct state government to move money from its flush accounts — without General Assembly approval — to agencies that would carry out two years of a remedial spending plan he endorsed. Republicans controlling the legislature said he can't do that because only lawmakers can appropriate taxpayer dollars.