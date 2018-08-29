Judge demands water utility company to comply or go to jail

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge ordered officials at an Arizona water utility to give EPCOR USA financial control of the company or go to jail.

The Arizona Republic reports Pinal County Superior Court Judge Stephen McCarville on Tuesday said Johnson Utilities has until 2 p.m. Thursday or else.

Johnson Utilities has faced several service and environmental issues in its Pinal County water and wastewater service area, which led the Arizona Corporation Commission to vote for EPCOR to take the helm of the company to correct the problems.

But Johnson Utilities officials didn't like the July order from the commission, and would not allow EPCOR to control the finances of the water and wastewater company run by developer George Johnson.

Johnson Utilities attorney Jeff Crockett says the order is subject to appeal but that the company will comply.

