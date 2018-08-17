Judge denies bid to block Squaw Valley ski resort project

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Environmentalists have lost their latest legal bid to block a major redevelopment project at a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Placer County Superior Court Judge Michael W. Jones rejected Sierra Watch's claims this week that the expansion of the Village at Squaw Valley would violate the California Environmental Quality Act.

He ruled in favor of Squaw Valley Real Estate and Placer County's approval in November 2016 of the project's Environmental Impact Report the opponents claimed was inadequate.

The project would add about 1,500 lodging units, an indoor recreation area and commercial space on about 93 acres (38 hectares) of developed land in Olympic Valley between Truckee and Tahoe City, California.

Leaders of Sierra Watch say they intend to appeal.