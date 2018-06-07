Judge hears arguments in Kentucky pension battle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge is questioning how the state legislature passed a pension overhaul bill that prompted thousands of teachers to protest.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd spent most of a court hearing on Thursday asking lawyers for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin why the legislature was allowed to pass a bill in just one day.

Senate bill 151 was originally about wastewater treatment. But lawmakers replaced it on one of the final days of the legislative session with a bill to change the state pension system.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says that violates the state's constitution. Bevin Attorney Steve Pitt said the legislature has the authority to set its own procedures.

Shepherd said he hoped to rule on the case soon, but said it likely will ultimately be settled by the state Supreme Court.