MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to set aside a guilty plea from a New Hampshire man who is serving a 30-year prison sentence for killing a friend.

Arthur Collins, of Manchester, was arrested in May 2012 — almost 11 years after the body of 50-year-old George Jodoin was discovered in his bed at his Auburn home on Dec. 26, 2001. He had been shot several times in the head.