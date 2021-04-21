Judge rejects US bid to send refugee to Iraq in terror case DON THOMPSON, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 6:42 p.m.
1 of8 In this undated photo released by FBI Sacramento shows Omar Abdulsattar Ameen. A federal judge in California refused Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to allow the extradition to Iraq of Ameen, accused of killing for the Islamic State, saying cellphone evidence shows he was in Turkey at the time of the slaying. The U.S. Justice Department has tried since 2018 to return Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Iraq under a treaty with that nation. (FBI Sacramento via AP) AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California refused Wednesday to allow the extradition to Iraq of a man accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State, saying cellphone evidence shows he was in Turkey at the time of the slaying.
The U.S. Justice Department has tried since 2018 to return Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Iraq under a treaty with that nation.