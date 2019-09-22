Judge says mining company violates federal water rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says an Idaho mining company has not complied with court orders and continues to violate clean water rules.

The Idaho Statesman reports U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush on Thursday determined that Atlanta Gold had not achieved substantial compliance at its Montezuma Creek site above Atlanta in Elmore County.

Atlanta Gold's attorney Michelle Points on Friday said the company would have no comment on the ruling.

The judge said Atlanta Gold's treatment system remains incapable of treating higher volumes of water from annual snow melt or other high-water events such as heavy rains.

He says progress has been made but improvement does not equal substantial compliance with federal rules.

Montezuma Creek is a tributary of the Middle Fork of the Boise River.

