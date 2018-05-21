Judge says suspect's comments to law officers are admissible

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane County judge has ruled that statements to law officers made by the student arrested for shooting four people at Freeman High School last year are admissible in upcoming court proceedings.

Superior Court Judge Michael Price made the decision Monday in the case of 16-year-old Caleb Sharpe, who was arrested for the death of one classmate and the wounding of three others.

Sharpe, who was 15 at the time, has been in custody since the Sept. 13 shootings.

He faces one charge of aggravated first degree murder, three charges of attempted first degree murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault.

The Associated Press doesn't typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe's name was released in public documents.