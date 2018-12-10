Judge sets court date for ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has set a court date for this week for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors with the special counsel's office detailed lies they say he told them.

The scheduling conference will take place Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. It's unclear if Manafort will attend.

In a court filing Friday night, special counsel Robert Mueller said Manafort had lied about contacts with Trump administration officials and with an associate who U.S. authorities say has ties to Russian intelligence.

Manafort's attorneys have denied that he made false statements.

Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy in September and agreed to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. But prosecutors say his deception has torpedoed that plea deal.