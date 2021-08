WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge has placed a hold on a decision to reinstate a deputy police chief at T.F. Green International Airport as the airport has appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court.

Judge Alice Gibney found that the airport is likely to succeed on appeal and agreed to stay the May ruling to reinstate former Deputy Police Chief Helen Ricci with back pay and benefits, the Providence Journal reported Wednesday.