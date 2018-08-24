Judge wants new look at prison conditions before ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge says he wants experts to re-examine a Mississippi prison after a trial where inmates claimed conditions violate a constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Friday's order by U.S. District Judge William Barbour comes more than four months after a weeks-long trial ended over conditions at East Mississippi Correctional Facility near Meridian.

He writes that conditions may have been unconstitutional when the lawsuit was filed or when experts evaluated the prison in 2016. However, Barbour writes evidence at trial showed there had been changes at the prison since then.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center argue the prison is unsanitary, unhealthy and unsafe.

Lawyers for the Mississippi Department of Corrections argue conditions are acceptable and continuously improving, and inmates' troubles are often self-inflicted.