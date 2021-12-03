Judge won’t dismiss 25 murder counts against Ohio doctor KANTELE FRANKO, Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 12:43 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge Friday refused to dismiss the 25-count murder indictment against an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers for hospital patients, meaning one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional will proceed toward trial.
William Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say he was providing comfort care for dying patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System, not trying to kill them.