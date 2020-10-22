Judicial nominators send 3 Superior Court picks to governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A panel that nominates judges in Rhode Island has submitted its three picks for state Superior Court to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The three candidates submitted Wednesday are R. David Cruise, Raimondo’s former legislative director; Superior Court Magistrate Richard Raspallo; and R. Bart Totten, of Adler Pollock & Sheehan, the Providence Journal reported.

The Rhode Island Judicial Nominating Commission deliberated on choosing a candidate that could help maintain public faith in the courts. Several members stressed the importance of selecting a candidate that reflects the diversity of the state.

The nominee would replace Superior Court Judge Bennett Gallo, who retired in February. The position is a lifetime post with a $170,545 annual base salary.

Of the three submissions, Raspallo received the most support with nine votes in his favor, followed by Cruise with seven and Totten with six. The commission did not disclose how many votes the other 10 candidates received.

Other candidates included Maria F. Deaton, a former state prosecutor now with Lynch & Pine; Robert J. Durant Jr., of Locke Lord; Pawtucket lawyer Monica Horan; Kathleen M. Kelly, chief legal counsel for the Department of Corrections; and former prosecutor Emily A. Maranjian, now counsel for the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner.