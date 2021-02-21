Julie Andrews sends letter to Prattville Christian Academy

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — While the character Mary Poppins is well known for swopping in unexpectedly to lift the spirts of young people in need, the woman who played her in 1964 has done that for a group of Prattville Christian Academy students in mourning.
Joey B. Fine, 48, who died in January from complications with COVID-19, held many roles in his community. He was the founding pastor at Seasons Church in Prattville, a chaplain for the Autauga Academy football team, and was active in community theatre.