Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield springs into action

From left, Barb Fallon (JWC, VP of Membership), Mary Lauren Factora (Bigelow Tea, Director of Marketing), Betty Johnson (Bigelow Tea, Alumni Speaker), Peggy Poole (Bigelow Tea, VP, Tea Division), Valerie Graf (JWC, VP of Membership).

FAIRFIELD - The Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield hosted its spring membership drive on Thursday, April 4 in the Memorial Room at the Fairfield Public Library. The event is hosted each spring to encourage new and interested members to get to know each other and learn more about how the club supports the local community.

Bigelow Tea, one of the club's longtime supporters, was in attendance to educate the members on all thing’s tea-related. Betty Johnson, Bigelow Tea Alumni Speaker, gave an informative lecture on the origins and health benefits of tea, while Mary Lauren Factora, Director of Marketing and JWC alumnus, and Peggy Poole, Vice President Tea Division, were on hand to field additional questions. Along with passing on their knowledge, they provided attendees with goody bags that included a wide-range of tea varieties to sample.

The JWC members kept the tea theme alive by creating tea inspired recipes including Jasmine Green Tea Truffles, Chai Ginger Lemon Bars, Constant Comment Spice Cake and Mint Chocolate Brownies - all which can be found on www.bigelowtea.com. In addition, seasonal treats and beverages were sampled allowing plenty of time for existing and potential members to socialize and celebrate the new spring season. The agenda also featured both alumni and new members available to answer any Q & A, as well more information on the cornerstone CARE (Consideration And Respect for Everyone) committee and the charitable work done throughout the year. This included opportunities to support the current JWC CARE partner, the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, via many opportunities including volunteering in the Twice REad Room at the FFPL.

Next on the calendar for the JWC of Fairfield is the 37th Annual Town-Wide Spelling Bee held on Monday, May 6, at Fairfield Ludlowe High School at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Fifth graders from across Fairfield will participate in the event, with representation from all the town’s elementary schools. Each fifth-grade classroom will host their own mini Spelling Bee to determine which young participants will compete for the top honors. The top three winners will receive special gifts and monetary prizes donated by the JWC of Fairfield and several corporate sponsors, including gift bags donated by Kumon Math & Reading Center of Fairfield- Downtown.

In addition to the Spelling Bee, the JWC of Fairfield hosts a “A Visit to Santa’s House” in December, the proceeds of which benefit the club’s charitable CARE partner, as well as local scholarship recipients. The club also hosts community service projects and social events throughout the year. To learn more about the club, visit www.jwcfairfield.com. The club can also be found on Facebook at Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield.